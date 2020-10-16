McBryde

CMT has revealed that WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's ASHLEY MCBRYDE will join previously-announced co-hosts KANE BROWN and SARAH HYLAND (NET NEWS 10/8) for the “2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT). CMT had originally annnounced that four hosts would take the stage, but in a statement released TODAY (10/16) said that MCBRYDE is the final host to be added, making it only three.

“We are thrilled to welcome ASHLEY as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS,” said CMT SVP/Music Strategy LESLIE FRAM. “She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of Country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year’s show promises to deliver one-of-a-kind performances and appearances from the year’s biggest stars at a time when we all could use an extraordinary night of fantastic music.”

“I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time,” said MCBRYDE. “Luckily, it’s not all about me - it’s about celebrating bad ass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past, and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

The “2020 CMT Music Awards,” will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND and be simulcast on more than 120 iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide.

