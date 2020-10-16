Signs Singer/Songwriter Hatcher

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has added singer/songwriter HATCHER to its artist roster. HATCHER released his first single, "Til The Next Time," co-written with GEORGE BIRGE and JOSH MIRENDA, TODAY (10/16). The single was produced by LELAND ELLIOT.

“HATCHER aims to set a mood and make a connection with his romantically charged music,” said AVERAGE JOES VP/A&R FORREST LATTA. “He’s an incredible singer and storyteller. His brand of Country has a blue-collar soul edge to it, and he has passion for creating music that truly touches people.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the team at AVERAGE JOES and creating great new music,” said HATCHER. “I’m also excited about releasing ‘Til The Next Time.' When GEORGE, JOSH and I wrote this song, we wanted to elaborate about the concept of friends with benefits communicated in a sophisticated way. At the core, it’s an old fashioned love song.”

