Special Session

A special celebration of the first 100 years of broadcast news will be held at the virtual NAB SHOW NEW YORK next WEDNESDAY (10/21) at 2p (ET). "100 Years of Broadcast News: Challenges Met, Challenges Anew," produced by the NAB with the LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING, will be hosted by HUBBARD RADIO Chair/CEO and LABF Co-Chair GINNY MORRIS and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL. Former SCHURZ COMMUNICATIONS Head of Television MARCI BURDICK will interview TED KOPPEL, SOLEDAD O'BRIEN, CAROL MARIN, and ROBERT SIEGEL in the session, which will also include a visit to the replice of the wooden shack at the WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC factory from which KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH aired 1920 election coverage.

“Broadcasting has a storied past that needs to be commemorated and celebrated,” said MORRIS. “The industry has been a resource of news, information and entertainment at every juncture of the last 100 years and will be well into the next century. The LABF is committed to preserving that history for the generations that will sustain the industry for the next 100 years.”

“As we celebrate the heritage of broadcasting, it is impossible to overstate the impact of broadcast radio and television in shaping our history, culture and communities,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Millions of Americans have trusted broadcasters to be their eyes and ears during our nation’s most pivotal events, and broadcasters look forward to serving as a window to the world for the next 100 years.”

