Veteran Country programmer JOHN SHOMBY has opened a radio/artist talent and PD mentoring consultant firm, located in NASHVILLE. As previously announced, one of his first clients is UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' "Backstage Country" show, where he will serve as Talent Relations Consultant (NET NEWS 10/1). Other initial clients include new artists from BBR MUSIC GROUP, BIG LOUD RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. As part of his services, he will advise a select group of on-air talent and programmers, and will provide his "Radio 101 Course," made for new Country artists.

SHOMBY most recently was Director of NASH Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA from 2016 to 2020. In that role, he oversaw programming for nationally distributed shows “American Country Countdown With KIX BROOKS” and “The TY BENTLI Show.” He also was PD for CUMULUS Country WKDF/NASHVILLE. Prior to CUMULUS, SHOMBY spent 13 years as Dir. of Programming and Operations for MAX MEDIA’s five-station cluster in NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH, including Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE).

"I will be tailoring my coaching to the individual client and situation, so specific needs get addressed with personalized solutions," said SHOMBY of his new company. "It is not a one size fits all."

