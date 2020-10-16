Heath (Photo: jackheathmedia.com)

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGIR-A/MANCHESTER, NH "NEW HAMPSHIRE TODAY" host JACK HEATH has exited the station.

HEATH, a former VP/ND at ABC affiliate WMUR-TV/MANCHESTER and reporter for ABC affiliate WCVB-TV/BOSTON and CBS affiliate WABI-TV/BANGOR, ME, posted a farewell on FACEBOOK, writing that THURSDAY's show "was my final day hosting my show... I have been honored and humbled to host the show for nearly 7 plus years there." Expressing gratitude to listeners and for his work to help nonprofits and Veterans, HEATH added, "This is not a goodbye but a thank you for now. Until we talk again, thanks...Stay tuned."

