TCR Now On At Night

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE has added YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights. WKHT is TCR's second TENNESSEE affiliate station. The show is also heard on MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WNFN (HOT 106.7)/NASHVILLE.

SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE OM KEVIN "GRAVY" CANUP commented, "We were looking for a show that was fun, entertaining, topical, a great escape for our listeners, and fit in strategically with what we are doing at HOT 104.5. We also wanted a show that was willing to provide local content, with quick turnaround, social media content, and was easy to work with. Going with TINO COCHINO RADIO was a no-brainer for us."

TINO COCHINO added, "I’m very excited to be partnering with the amazing team at HOT 104.5. It’s clear they care about creating topical, relatable, and engaging content for their audience. It’s a perfect fit because that’s what we do! We’re ready to execute and do our part to take nights to another level!"

For more information on landing TCR reach out to Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.

