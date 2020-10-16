Online Auction Featuring Handwritten Lyrics

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) and JULIEN'S AUCTION HOUSE are partnering for the "Handwritten Song Lyrics Benefitting MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE" online event, launching TODAY (10/16), and continuing until MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th. The auction features a collection of handwritten lyrics from legends including ROSANNE CASH, MARC COHN, SHAWN COLVIN, ELVIS COSTELLO, MIRANDA LAMBERT, RODNEY CROWELL, VINCE GILL, AMY GRANT, CHRIS STAPLETON and more.

Today's launch is in celebration of MHA's fourth annual "Heal The Music Day," aimed at raising awareness and support for the music community. Register to bid and view items from the auction here. Donate to MHA here.

« see more Net News