Coming Saturday, November 14th

CHRIS JERICHO and his Rock band FOZZY have announced the "Capturing Judas" livestream event taking place on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 9p (ET) on VEEPS.COM. The band's first global live streaming event will be coming from MADISON STUDIOS in ATLANTA, GA.

JERICHO said, "After having to postpone our 'Save The World Tour' multiple times due to the continuing lockdown, we decided we wanted to do something special for all of our fans worldwide who rocked with us over the past three years on the "Judas" tour cycle! So, on NOVEMBER 14, we will be coming at you LIVE without a net, to play some kick ass rock n roll for you all! We're also gonna tell you some fun road stories, have a few drinks and maybe even do some Riverdancing! So come join us and let's all celebrate and commemorate the most successful album and tour of FOZZY's career."

The pre-show will begin with the world premiere of "FOZZY ACROSS AMERICA" which was filmed on OCTOBER 13th 2017, the day FOZZY celebrated the release of "Judas" by performing three shows, in three different time zones, on the same day. This 30-minute documentary will feature behind-the-scenes access to the band.

Tickets, tee shirt bundles, and VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are on sale now at FOZZY.veeps.com, and fans who purchase "Capturing Judas" will be able to watch the livestream that night or on demand until NOVEMBER 29th. For more info, visit CapturingJudas.com.

« see more Net News