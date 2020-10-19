Do Something And Vote Concert Documentary

"Do Something And Vote," a benefit concert documentary, will be released TUESDSAY, OCTOBER 20th on LIVEXLIVE (LIVX), featuring performances by ALABAMA SHAKES, BLACK PUMAS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, KEB' MO', TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, RAYE ZARAGOZA and HARRY CHAPIN.

The docu-concert benefits over 25 charities including WHYHUNGER, LI CARES, SANDY HOOK PROMISE, FEALGOOD FOUNDATION, and MICHELLE OBAMA's WHEN WE ALL VOTE.

The documentary will also feature commentary from HARRY CHAPIN, JOHN LEWIS (final words as read by MORGAN FREEMAN), JON STEWART and JOHN FEAL, ONONDAGA Indian Chief OREN LYONS, RUTH BADER GINSBURG, and GRETA THUNBERG.

"Do Something And Vote" was produced by the same group who produced "HARRY CHAPIN, When In Doubt Do Something," Chapin said, “We all have the potential to move the world. And the world is ready to be moved!”

Donate to any of the charities and get voting information. All donations will be matched.

« see more Net News