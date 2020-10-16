Country Cares

If you missed YESTERDAY’s ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL livestream event, held in place of the three-day “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids” gathering (NET NEWS 10/15), you can still catch it here. Approximately 1,300 people tuned into the “We Won’t Stop”-themed livestream to learn learned more about how ST. JUDE is working with the Country music community to raise money to help save children’s lives.

ST. JUDE has posted five short training videos here to help stations prepare for radiothon season. Stations that watch the videos and fill out a survey by TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st could win one of four $250 TARGET gift cards.

Launched 31 years ago, the “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids” program now encompasses over 200 radio stations nationwide, who use annual radiothons and other events to raise awareness and support for ST. JUDE patients with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The program has raised more than $900 million since its inception.

