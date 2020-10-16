Better Than Ezra

Pop Alternative band BETTER THAN EZRA TODAY released a cover of PETER GABRIEL's hit "In Your Eyes," promoting "Mental Health." With that longing for connection, the band says it understands how isolation can affect one’s mental health.

KEVIN GRIFFIN, the bands lead singer said, “In Your Eyes” is a classic that we’ve always loved, and it feels particularly relevant today. It’s about the longing for connection in our increasingly isolated world, which has only been made more so by the long lasting effect of this pandemic. If you are struggling during this time of isolation, please know that you are not alone and there are organizations that can help."

GRIFFIN, who is also Co-Founder of FRNAKLIN, TN's annual PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL was recently featured in FORBES for raising over $130K for COVID relief with his "Alone Together" living room concerts. The Band's "BETTER THAN EZRA FOUNDATION has also raised over $2 million in hurricane and MUSIC CARES relief.

You can stream the cover of "In Your Eyes" on your preferred streaming platforms. Tying into the release, the band is providing information on where fans can seek help during these difficult times. Click here for more information.

