BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT on-air personalities MASON and ANGIE STARR, along with, Sports WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT morning show host GELLO and THE DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK's RANDI MYLES will host a ZOOM conference call, "Solutions Not Slogans," with community leaders to discuss ways to encourage listeners residing in the metro DETROIT area to get out and vote.

The event call will take place on TUESDAY,. OCTOBER 20th at 7p (CT) and will feature DETROIT CITY CLERK JANICE WINFREY, DETROIT CITY COUNCILWOMAN MARY SHEFFIELD, INKSTER MAYOR PATRICK WIMBERLY and JEWEL JONES, MICHIGAN's youngest state representative.



Commented MASON and ANGIE STARR, “We are excited to host a video conference designed to provide an opportunity for our radio listeners to speak directly with city officials to create solutions to get people out to vote,”

The "Solutions Not Slogans" ZOOM conference call will be posted online for listeners to review on all BEASLEY DETROIT radio station websites

