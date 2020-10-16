Lennon Remembered

Marking 40 years since that fateful DECEMBER 8th in 1980 when the world learned of the death of JOHN LENNON, ABC's season premiere of "20/.20" tonight tells the story of LENNON’s life, final days, and lasting legacy through the eyes of close friends and colleagues and rarely seen footage from the ABC NEWS archives.

The program includes new interviews with NEW YORK rock photographer BOB GRUEN, who took the iconic photo of LENNON in his “NEW YORK CITY” T-shirt; JACK DOUGLAS, producer of LENNON and YOKO ONO’s "Double Fantasy" album; and ELLIOT MINTZ, close friend and publicist. The two-hour program also includes the last interview LENNON did the day he died and interviews with the radio reporters who conducted it. Season 43 of “20/20” premieres tonight at 9p ET/PT to 11p.

