The “2020 CMT Music Awards” have named 10 video nominees in a new social media category, “Quarantine Video Of The Year,” honoring the most inspired and creative music videos that Country artists created during lockdown. Fans can vote for their favorite by swiping up on CMT’s INSTAGRAM Story through TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th. The winner will be announced across CMT’s social platforms on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st.

Here are the 10 nominees:

·BIG & RICH - "Stay Home"

·BRAD PAISLEY - "No I In Beer"

·CARLY PEARCE - "It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)"

·CHARLIE WORSHAM ft. BILLY JUSTINEAU, MOLLY TUTTLE, RACHEL LOY, JILLIAN JACQUELINE, TUCKER WILSON, STEPHEN WILSON JR., LEIGH NASH, FANCY HAGOOD, LUCIE SILVAS, JOHN OSBORNE and SADLER VADEN - "With A Little Help From My Friends" (BEATLES cover)

·DAVE HAYWOOD (of LADY A) and KELLI HAYWOOD - "Just Another Day In Quarantine"

·DOLLY PARTON - "When Life Is Good Again"

·GRANGER SMITH - "Don’t Cough On Me!"

·LUKE COMBS - "Six Feet Apart"

·TENILLE TOWNES ft. ABBY ANDERSON, KASSI ASHTON, KEELAN DONOAN, ALEX HALL, ADAM HAMBRICK and CAYLEE HAMMACK - "Lean On Me" (BILL WITHERS cover)

·THOMAS RHETT ft. REBA MCENTIRE, HILLARY SCOTT, CHRIS TOMLIN and KEITH URBAN - "Be A Light" (fan video)

The “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” are taking place on OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT), and will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND and be simulcast on more than 120 iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide.

Recently announced presenters will include: BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO, DIPLO, IDINA MENZEL, JESSICA CHASTAIN, KATY PERRY, KELLY CLARKSON, ROB THOMAS, TANYA TUCKER and TAYLOR SWIFT. THE TENNESSEAN reports that the show’s performances have been pre-taped in a variety of locations around TENNESSEE, including BICENTENNIAL CAPITOL STATE PARK AMPHITHEATER in NASHVILLE, RUSKIN CAVE in DICKSON COUNTY, SYCAMORE FARMS in ARRINGTON, and the ESTATE OF CHEROKEE DOCK, a WILSON COUNTY venue that was once the home to REBA MCENTIRE and NARVEL BLACKSTOCK.

