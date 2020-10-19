Rob Carson

Talker ROB CARSON is going to fill in for JIM BOHANNON on the JIM BOHANNON SHOW on WESTWOOD ONE RADIO NETWORKS on OCTOBER 29th.

CARSON remarked, "I’m beyond thrilled to host JIMBO’s show. He has been a friend and mentor for years."

Among CARSON's stops, he's done time on the biggest talk radio stations in the country including KFYI, WMAL, WCBM, WLS, WCCO, KFAB, KMOX, WTMJ, WWTN, KSL, KHOW, KKSF, KSFO, WPHT, WBAL, KFYI, WYAY plus WESTWOOD ONE and ENVISION RADIO NETWORKS. Rob entered the world of talk radio in 2013 after leaving WRQX & WMAL/WASHINGTON after 9 years.

ROB has landed a national TV show called “ROB CARSON’s What in the World?” on NEWSMAX TV. Carson describes his TV show as a Conservative “Daily Show.”

