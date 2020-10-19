Sold

LA PROMESA FOUNDATION is selling Spanish Religion KWMF-A/PLEASANTON-SAN ANTONIO, TX to VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $367,500.

In other filings with the FCC, VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K298CK/PHOENIX to AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. for $60,000. The primary station is KNUV-A/TOLLESON, AZ.

KYROS MEDIA GROUP has requested an STA to operate KWXW/KERMIT, TX with reduced power due to antenna issues.

And MONTE MILLER's ROCKING M MEDIA, LLC has closed on the transfer of News-Talk KSAL-A, Classic Hits KSAL-F, Country KYEZ (Y93.7), and K294DI/SALINA, KS and Classic Hits KABI-A (THE GENERAL 1560) and K240EX/ABILENE, KS to his son CHRISTOPHER MILLER's MERIDIAN MEDIA, LLC for assumption of a note. CHRISTOPHER MILLER owns 33% of ROCKING M and 100% of MERIDIAN.

