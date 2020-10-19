Skid

JVC BROADCASTING Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF)/ORLANDO Production Dir. MARK "SKID" LAVIN has been let go from the station following a lengthy furlough. LAVIN joined WOTW in 2016 as morning host (NET NEWS 1/7/16), and was moved to afternoons in 2017 (NET NEWS 6/29/17). He has also done middays during his time there. Previous stops include time at then-CLEAR CHANNEL Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C., and COX RADIO Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK last week, writing, "Sadly folks, (like many in today's workforce), I have been let go from 103.1 THE WOLF. I had been furloughed since MARCH and got the call TODAY (10/16). I appreciate the five years you spent with me at THE WOLF. In 2003 I moved to the CENTRAL FLORIDA area to do mornings at K92FM. After 17 years doing Country radio here, I feel blessed for the people I've worked with, and especially you, the listener. Thank you. Until we meet again."

Reach LAVIN here, or by phone at (407) 619-5346.

