WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE and MADFUN MUSIC have signed a co-publishing deal with songwriter THOMAS ARCHER. The two companies have also expanded their partnership as talent management company, MADFUN ENTERTAINMENT, launches a publishing arm, MADFUN MUSIC.

ARCHER has penned hits including JASON ALDEAN's "Got What I Got," LUKE COMBS' "Lovin' On You" and "Hurricane," as well as WALKER HAYES' "You Broke Up With Me." He has had more than 60 songs cut by Country artists including MITCHELL TENPENNY, DUSTIN LYNCH, JON LANGSTON, JORDAN RAGER, COLT FORD, WATERLOO REVIVAL, PEYTON SMITH and more.

“THOMAS has the ability as a songwriter to make you believe he has lived every word he writes," said MADFUN MUSIC founder ALICIA PRUITT. "That is what I love about his songwriting. With his work ethic and true love for music, I knew I wanted to work with him the first time we met. I’m thrilled to have him as part of this team and look forward to celebrating lots of wins together with my WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

“THOMAS is one of the hottest writers in MUSIC CITY, and we’re over the moon to be on his team," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "We’re also excited to keep growing with ALICIA, and adding even more good times to our shared successful history.”

