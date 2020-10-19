New Partnership

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS, J.L. FARMAKIS, INC. and CHERRY CREEK MEDIA announce a three-way partnership to expand the PACIFIC NORTHWEST AG NETWORK, serving radio stations across IDAHO, OREGON, and WASHINGTON.

“The strength of the PACIFIC NORTHWEST AG NETWORK is our connection to the farm community; those boots on the ground,” said PD GLENN VAAGEN. "Each weekday, our team provides listeners across WASHINGTON not only the latest state and national ag news, but also the latest farm research occurring at area universities, connect them with the next generation of farmers through FFA and 4-H, and much more. We are excited about the opportunity to expand this programing across the entire PACIFIC NORTHWEST.”

J.L. FARMAKIS, INC. Pres. BILL FARMAKIS had this to say about the partnership with the PACIFIC NORTHWEST AG NETWORK, “It fits in perfectly with our other leading STATE FARM RADIO NETWORKS and with leading NAFB farm broadcasting on top stations in the NORTHWEST.”



“For years, the WASHINGTON AG NETWORK, led by NAFB awarded GLENN VAAGEN and his team, has produced top quality programming that provides vital information and insights to farmers and ranchers,” said GEN MEDIA Partner/Pres./Ops. JEFF SLIVKA. “We’re delighted to partner with FARMAKIS and CHERRY CREEK to deliver this engaging content to stations and advertisers who want to reach the ag community throughout the PACIFIC NORTHWEST.”

CHERRY CREEK RADIO CEO JONATHAN BREWSTER said, “GLENN VAAGEN and his team deliver ag news that’s second-to-none. We’ve wanted to expand the network for years. Now, with deep agency relationships J.L. FARMAKIS, INC. and GEN MEDIA PARTNERS bring to the table, we can distribute our high-quality ag programs to a broader audience and offer terrific revenue opportunities to affiliated radio stations.”

