Coming Nov. 2

ENTERCOM is commemorating News/Talk KDKA-A (NEWS RADIO 1020 KDKA)/PITTSBURGH's 100th anniversary by adding an FM simulcast for the first time. NEWS RADIO 1020 KDKA will be heard at 100.1 on WBZZ-HD3-W261AX. The simulcast will be called 100.1 FM and 1020 AM KDKA, effective NOVEMBER 2.

ENTERCOM/PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI commented, "KDKA Radio is part of the radio history books not just here in Pittsburgh, but on a national level. What started back in 1920 as an opportunity to instantaneously provide news and information about the presidential election returns has blossomed into a key part of our listeners’ lives. After serving PITTSBURGHERS on our AM dial for the last 100 years, we are thrilled to expand the reach of historic KDKA on FM. It’s an honor to be part of the team carrying the torch from those before us into the next 100 years."

The station’s yearlong centennial celebration has also included various original sound, historical soundbites and a special weekly program every WEDNESDAY.

It was announced on FRIDAY (10/16) that MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS/RADIO POWER is moving its Hip-Hop format from WBZZ-HD3-W261AX (WAMO 100.1)/PITTSBURGH to sister WAMO-A-W297BU as WAMO 107.3 effective NOVEMBER 2nd. (Net News 10/16)

