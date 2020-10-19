Who Will Win?

Devising unique and compelling listener promotions during a pandemic takes a lot of creativity. The folks at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK put together something that's pretty neat - #Z100CashCam - a live streamed, marathon-type social experiment hosted by night jock MAXWELL.

From sun up to sun down (with bathroom breaks allowed), the contestants will take each other on in a variety of cash and elimination competitions each day. Think of it as a spin on the classic Kiss-A-Car promotion. In this case, if someone fails a challenge or goes off camera, they are out. The one person remaining wins $10,000! Staffers tell us the promotion is just getting underway but things are already getting crazy. Check it out here.

