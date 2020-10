Programming Update

Since adjusting formats from Urban to Top 40/Rhythmic, VOICE RADIO NETWORK Top 40/Rhythmic WZEB (POWER 101.7)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD has tweaked it programming lineup. To recap the changes, DJ HECTOR goes to afternoons and mixers DJ & CASH from TOPS CUT OFF PRODUCTIONS are doing noon - 1p MONDAY-FRIDAY. COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated show THE BAKA BOYZ have joined POWER for FRIDAYS 7-10p and SATURDAYS 4-7p.

POWER 101.7 stalwarts BILL BAKER and JESSICA remain in mornings and market vet DEE-LITE continues to handle nights.

