Annual Clothing Drive Rocked

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ set a record for donations to its annual clothing drive for "Our Lady of the Sioux Catholic Church" on the PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION in SOUTH DAKOTA. The station collected enough clothing to fill 25 large boxes with clothes, footwear, and accessories for all ages and seasons.

The clothing will benefit members of the OGLALA LAKOTA community, as well as others on the reservation. WSOU’s relationship with "Our Lady of the Sioux Catholic Church" began in 2014, after a station staff member participated in a university-organized mission trip to the PINE RIDGE Iway that our staff members, alumni, and university community came together for this effort. With all of the negative things happening in the world this year, it just goes to show that human compassion triumphs over everything else.”

