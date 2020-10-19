ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that Country artist DOUG SUPERNAW has entered hospice care as he continues to battle lung and bladder cancer. His FACEBOOK page was updated YESTERDAY (10/18) with the following message: “I have been hoping to not have to pass this information on to you, but, DOUG’s cancer has spread to the brain and spine, and he is now under hospice care. I will update as much as I am able to; until then, please keep DOUG in your thoughts and prayers, as you all have been.”

TEXAS native SUPERNAW charted 11 songs on the Country singles chart between 1993 and 1996 while signed to BNA and then GIANT RECORDS. They included the #1 hit "I Don't Call Him Daddy" and the top 5-charting "Reno" and "Not Enough Hours In The Night."

He was diagnosed in FEBRUARY with Stage IV cancer and began treatments, then underwent a procedure in MARCH to remove a malignant tumor from his bladder.

« see more Net News