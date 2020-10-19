Hight And Munson

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO’s new Triple A/Urban Alternative station WNXP (91.ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE) has announced JEWLY HIGHT as MD and MARQUIS MUNSON as Prod. Coordinator. Both complete the listener-supported station’s weekday on-air staff.

PD JASON MOON WILKINS said, “JEWLY’s work and her passion for NASHVILLE exemplify WNXP’s mission of bringing context to the music and connecting with the community. And MARQUIS may be the most open-minded music fan I’ve ever met and WNXP listeners will love his welcoming on-air style.”

HIGHT arrived in NASHVILLE in 2003 and quickly became a music journalist for the NASHVILLE SCENE and eventually a radio reporter at News WPLN (90.3). She is also a contributor for the NPR ARTS DESK and NPR MUSIC and regularly files feature stories on NASHVILLE music for MORNING EDITION and ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

HIGHT said, “"I never tire of exploring NASHVILLE's musical landscape in search of distinctive voices and visions, and I'm so ready to do that with the WNXP team.”

MUNSON is a radio producer and journalist. He said, “When I first moved to NASHVILLE, I automatically assumed everyone just listened to Country music,and it is a huge part of this city. But one thing I look forward to, and another reason this position intrigued me, was the opportunity to explore other genres plus give these artists a platform to share their music and really show the world why they call this MUSIC CITY.”

WNXP will be launching later this fall (NET NEWS 9/8).

« see more Net News