We Are All Music Foundation

WE ARE ALL MUSIC FOUNDATION (WAAM) is a music foundation dedicated to providing support to nonprofits that utilize the power of music to positively impact lives and benefit society. Due to the pandemic, WAAM has accelerated it's process with it's inaugural “Power of Music'' grants to: EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC, GUITARS OVER GUNS, and HIP HOP PUBLIC HEALTH.

“In just over a year, we have been able to bring together a group of talented people to build a platform and central voice to support nonprofit organizations that use the power of music to positively impact people’s lives,” said IHEARTMEDIA EVP/Business Affairs and WAAM Founding Board of Trustees member TRES WILLIAMS, “We have only just begun to do our important work and are excited to bring on more partners and donors to help support our mission.”

EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC (www.etmonline.org) was founded in 1991 to promote the integration of music into the curricula of under-resourced schools in order to enhance students’ overall achievement and general development. EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC forms long-term partnerships with schools to develop sustainable, long-term music programs.

GUITARS OVER GUNS (www.guitaroverguns.org) based in MIAMI and CHICAGO that offers students from our most vulnerable communities a powerful combination of music education and mentorship with professional musicians to help them overcome hardship, find their voice and reach their potential as tomorrow’s leaders.



HIP HOP PUBLIC HEALTH (www.hhph.org) mission is to foster positive health behavior change through the transformative power of music, art and science. Based in NEW YORK CITY, the organization focuses on creating health equity and rectifying health disparity in underserved communities.

WAAM’s inaugural “Power of Music” grant recipients will be featured in a special episode of WAAM”s Power of Music Series livestreamed event on THURSDAY (10/29).

