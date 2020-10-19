Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning production duo of JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS have signed their first-ever artist album deal for their first-ever artist album of all original music.

JAM said, “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”

LEWIS added, “It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years. This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”

BMG/NY EVP/Repertoire & Marketing JOHN LOEFFLER said, “It is an honor for BMG to be JIMMY and TERRY’s label partner on their epic journey. This album is an extraordinary celebration of JIMMY and TERRY’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career. Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”

PRIMARY WAVE/JAM & LEWIS Mngr. STEVEN GREENER added, “This album is an important next step in the already legendary careers of JIMMY and TERRY. This first album from the iconic duo signals yet another landmark moment helping to cement their musical legacies.”

