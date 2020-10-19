Brooks

WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE will offer a two-hour special to honor U.S. veterans, with "A Salute To Our Military Veterans With KIX BROOKS." The show will feature appearances by Country artists FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, CHRIS JANSON, KANE BROWN, DUSTIN LYNCH, JON PARDI and BRANTLEY GILBERT, as they talk about their appreciation of the nation's military. In addition to holiday music, host BROOKS will also play popular songs that recognize the military's sacrifice from artists KEITH URBAN, TIM MCGRAW, JUSTIN MOORE, LEE BRICE and more.

The two-hour special will be available for stations to air from SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th through WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, any time between 6a and midnight. Reach out about more information here.

