The Sweet Sounds Of 'Nectar'

88RISING recording artist JOJI took to his social media to reveal a new trailer for his upcoming one night only, first of its kind livestream event, The Extravaganza, happening OCTOBER 23 at 7pm (PT).

So far, JOJI has tipped off fans to expect a UFC-style octagon cage fight, performing his song "Sanctuary" while on a dunk tank, a performance wearing a Minion costume and, with the current teaser, riding motorbikes. Each ticket holder will be able to watch the premiere performance, plus two re-showings on OCTOBER 24 at 7pm WIB (ASIA & AUSTRALIA) and 7pm CEST (EUROPE & AFRICA). Ticket info can be found here.

The Extravaganza will be directed by JOJI himself and feature the first live performances of songs from the just-released sophomore album Nectar. That album became SPOTIFY's most streamed new album of the week globally upon its release SEPTEMBER 25. The album's current single, "Your Man," is breaking now at Top 40 Radio.

