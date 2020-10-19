Kelsey Danca

HUBBARD RADIO/WEST PALM BEACH welcomes KELSEY DANCA as the cluster's new PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR, with duties at both Hot AC WRMF (97.9 WRMF) Top 40 WRMF-HD4 (PARTY 96.3). She arrives from the INTERGRATED MARKETING MANAGER post at AEG PRESENTS/WEST PALM BEACH. Prior experience includes a similar promotions position at Classic Hip Hop WJMK/CHICAGO.

WRMF/WRMF-HD4 PD RANDI WEST said, “KELSEY’s background in radio, events and digital made her the perfect fit for WRMF and PARTY 96.3! Excited to have her on board to grow these heritage brands to all new levels.” HUBBARD/WPB Dir./Marketing BETH STIBAL added, “I am thrilled for KELSEY to join our team. Her energy is infectious and her skill set will lend itself well to the exciting promotions and marketing that we have planned.”

“These are incredible stations with an incredible team behind them that I’m extremely excited to be part of,” said KELSEY DANCA.

