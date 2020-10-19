Audiotistic Bay Area

INSOMNIAC EVENTS announced TODAY the return of "Audiotistic Bay Area" to SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE in MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, JULY 10th & 11th, 2021. The festival returns to SHORELINE with two outdoor stages, featuring electronic and hip-hop talent across two days.

"Audiotistic Bay Area" began in the mid-90s in the underground scene and has seen massive success and growth over the past decade. The show grew to two days in 2018 and a show stopping lineup in 2019 saw performances from music’s top hitmakers, including TIËSTO, ILLENIUM, JUICE WRLD and more.

The 2021 line up is expected to be announced soon. Attendees can look forward to a variety of festival amenities, including food and beverage options and electrifying production. Tickets for the festival go on sale THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at 12p PT.

