Big Rob & Stu Haskell

Sad news to report as ALL ACCESS has learned of the passing this weekend of long time COLORADO radio legend and Market President of iHEARTMEDIA/NO. COLORADO and SP. WYOMING, STU HASKELL. He was 71.

HASKELL was the son of announcer and NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOC. HALL OF FAME member GEORGE HASKELL and began his radio career at Top 40 KIIX-A, which was simulcast on their FM signal. Starting on the programming side, he moved into sales and management.

In the '70s, the FM dropped Top 40 to became one of the early stations to program a Progressive Music format, and by 1975, the station evolved to a Alternative Rock format and changed calls to KTCL. When then-owner JACOR moved KTCL south to DENVER, HASKELL went too, as GSM of that cluster. He would make the daily commute - one hour each way - as his heart remained in FT. COLLINS. After a few years, the commute would end, as HASKELL was named Market Manager of the FT. COLLINS cluster.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KSME/FT. COLLINS PD BIG ROB posted a wonderful tribute to his late friend and associate on the station's website, reading in part, "I personally owe just about everything in my Radio career to him. He took a chance on a young kid from DENVER in 2005 and we've worked side by side creating some of the biggest moments in NOCO history ever since." You can read the entire piece here.

Another close friend and co-worker CHRIS KELLY said this, "The man was a giant. A treasure across the industry in COLORADO for more than 45 years. If you did the 'Six Degrees of KEVIN BACON' game with STU HASKELL in FT. COLLINS, you'd get one — two at the most — degrees in before you found someone who knew and loved him. He was an absolute giant."

He leaves behind his wife, CINDY, sons MATT and SKYLAR, sister JULIE and many grandchildren. Plans for a service will be announced soon.

