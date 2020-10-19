Galante

NASHVILLE's PET COMMUNITY CENTER (PCC) has established PHRANNIE's PHRIENDS, a donor society in honor of the late music industry veteran PHRAN GALANTE, who passed away last year (NET NEWS 9/23/19). The donor society consists of those donating $1,000 or more a year to the nonprofit.

During her career, which spanned NASHVILLE and NEW YORK, GALANTE worked at RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE, ARISTA NASHVILLE and BMG KIDZ. In 1996, GALANTE helped lead the ANIMAL CARE TASK FORCE, and pushed NASHVILLE city leaders for change when the METRO ANIMAL CONTROL shelter was ranked the worst in the nation. She also personally volunteered in the shelter, cleaning, feeding and caring for the animals until a new shelter opened in 2001 under new leadership.

Additionally, GALANTE held a leadership role under the coalition known as the UNITED PARTNERSHIP FOR ANIMAL WELFARE, and also served on the advisory board of METRO ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL. She led efforts including a rewrite of city ordinances, spearheading outreach clinics in disadvantaged neighborhoods and lobbying to end puppy mills and animal fighting. In 2017, PCC honored GALANTE with its highest honor, the JOURDAN PARENTEAU Leadership in Animal Welfare Award.

"PHRAN's support of the PET COMMUNITY CENTER has helped us to spay, neuter and provide veterinary care to more than 85,000 dogs and cats," said PCC Pres./CEO NATALIE CORWIN. "These preventative efforts helped tip the scales at METRO ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL, moving the euthanasia rate from 80% in 2011 to under 10% in 2018 and 2019. We are thrilled to establish PHRANNIE'S PHRIENDS in her memory."

Make a donation to the cause here.

« see more Net News