Independent Broadcasters Association

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has partnered with DK EAST ASSOCIATES, a media specialty accounting firm, to conduct a financial analysis of independent broadcaster operations. Participation in the financial report is free but stations must be a member of the IBA by OCTOBER 31st to participate. The financial report is the first independent-only analysis of its type.

IBA President/Executive Director RON STONE commented, “Finally, there will be intelligence that independent broadcasters can use to properly measure performance. We see a lot of information about the industry, but typically it only speaks to larger public companies and it is difficult to use it in a meaningful way for local operations. The IBA was formed to bring shared resources like this to independent broadcasters, along with revenue-generation and cost-saving opportunities.”



The IBA-DK EAST ASSOCIATES report will allow participating IBA members to compare and contrast their operations to others of similar size. It also will provide data against 2019 by quarter to allow members to gauge their own performance against similar operations during the COVID-19 crisis.



Added DK EAST ASSOCIATES Founder/CEO DOROTHY KOLB, “We have always believed in the power of local radio and are delighted to partner with the IBA to bring this much-needed intelligence to independent broadcasters across AMERICA."



Concluded STONE, “To any independent broadcasters who have not already joined the IBA, this report alone will outweigh your membership investment. We are encouraging all independent radio broadcasters to join the 1,200 stations that have already signed up and are already benefiting from the deliverables, as promised.”

