The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) held its Fall Board of Directors meeting virtually OCTOBER 14th. During the meeting, a new slate of officers and existing directors were approved unanimously.

The newly elected officers are Chair: MIKE HULVEY, COO, NEUHOFF MEDIA, Vice-Chair: BILL HENDRICH, EVP, COX MEDIA GROUP, Finance Chair: JEFF WARSHAW, CEO, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, LLC, Secretary: SABINA WIDMANN, VP, General Manager/Director of Sales, UNIVISION RADIO and Immediate Past Chair: SUSAN LARKIN, COO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS

MIKE HULVEY, RAB's new Board Chair, said, "It's an honor to serve the RAB and radio industry in this capacity. Radio is building a great success story not only of recovery, but revival. Thanks in part to the hard work of the RAB team, radio will accelerate from a new normal to a new better." For the full list of Board of Directors click here

