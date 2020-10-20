Episode 3 Available Now

RED BULL has released the third episode of its new series, RED BULL CHECK YOUR DMS. The series gets three artists who have never met, from three different countries and three different musical backgrounds, to work together on a brand new track, entirely online.

The third installment of the series features MC YARTZI from PUERTO RICO, LONDON rapper BERNA and Hip Hop artist PALAZZO from VIENNA. The episode shows the trio come together to create a new track, "Last Day"

You can check out the third episode of RED BULL CHECK YOUR DMS and see how the track was created here.

