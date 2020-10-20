El Zol Radioton Raises Money

ENTERCOM Spanish WLZL (107.9 EL ZOL)/WASHINGTON, DC, raised over $289,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL during its annual RADIOTON. The amount donated during the 4th annual event brought the overall fundraising total to over $1.3 million since 2017.



ENTERCOM WASHINGTON, D.C. SVP/Market Manager IVY SAVOY-SMITH commented, “The love of community and generosity to help others never stops, even during a pandemic. The EL ZOL audience is passionate, loyal and giving and we’re so proud to team up with them to support the selfless work of ST. JUDE and their efforts to cure childhood cancer.”



The RADIOTON was broadcast FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th. Programming featured pre-recorded interviews with patients and staff from the hospital and listener call-ins.

