TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7)/ALBANY, NY has named veteran Rock programmer MIKE KAROLYI their new Brand Manager effective immediately. KAROLYI replaces former OM STEVE RICHARDS who left in AUGUST. He joins WQBK after a stint running iROCKRADIO.com, and a previous 25 year run at the legendary Rock WCCC/HARTFORD, CT.

KAROLYI said, “I am honored to join WQBK as Brand Manager. From my first conversations with TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ALBANY Market President KEVIN RICH and Director of Content MATTY JEFF, I have felt like a part of the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA family. Now it’s time to Rock ALBANY and the CAPITAL REGION."

JEFF said, “We are so excited to have MIKE joining our local team here in ALBANY. His Classic Rock expertise and acumen are going to take Q105.7 to the next level."

RICH added, “I am thrilled to have MIKE join our team here in ALBANY! He is extremely talented and will make the Q105.7 brand even stronger.”

