Totally Awesome '80s: Moving To A New Dial Spot

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP KTSO debuted as 'TULSA's Soft Oldes) at 3p (CT)/.1p PT TODAY (10/20).

The station has been programming '80s hits since 2016 as "Totally Awesome '80s<' which now moves to HD 2 (100.9) and translator K233AU at 94.5FM.

Commented STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP Programming BOB THOMAS, “This is an expansion of what began with KTSO in 2016. The '80s stream had 1.5 million listens worldwide last month, so that audience will be happy to know it’s still going to be there on the apps, HD RADIO and online. But this gives KTSO an opportunity to expand it's reach even further with a format that has been missing from this market for a long time.”



The station features acoustic and soft rock from the '70s through '90s and will feature a new on-air lineup. KENT JONES will handle mornings; FAITH MARTIN middays, DAVE WESTON afternoons and KEVIN MEYER evenings.

THORNTON will handle programming duties until a PD can be identified, with MEYER serving as APD.

« see more Net News