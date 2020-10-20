New Competition

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-DENVER has teamed up with SONIC SPOTLIGHT -- a new NORTHERN COLORADO music showcase and competition – and has announced the lineup for its inaugural run. Also involved are THE FORT COLLINS MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY and THE BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION.

The 2020 SONIC SPOTLIGHT lineup features eight solo artists and bands selected from a field of more than 50 submissions. The lineup features genres including indie, electronic, alternative, folk and pop. They are HOTEL WIFI, JULIA KIRKWOOD, LASAYLO, MACY WARNER, MIRANDA FLING, NOAH ORLOWSKI, PEOPLE IN GENERAL and TX2.

These eight acts will work with industry experts and creative peers to prepare for two rounds of competition. The first showcase will feature all eight participants and will air live NOVEMBER 19th on THE COLORADO SOUND and will be streamed online here..The second round of competition will feature three finalists who will debut music videos as part of an online showcase on DECEMBER 10th on the station’s FACEBOOK LIVE page.

For more information visit www.sonicspotlight.org.

« see more Net News