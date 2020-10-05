Rush Limbaugh

RUSH LIMBAUGH provided an update on his health at the start of his program this morning after being diagnosed with stage 4 lunch cancer in JANUARY.

Recent scans show “some progression of cancer,” LIMBAUGH revealed. Previous scans showed the cancer going dormant. “We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable,” he continued. A new treatment plan will be put into place with another round of chemotherapy.

“The idea now is to keep it where it is or maybe have it reduce again,” he said. “We’ve shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again. So that’s the objective of the current treatment plan.”

LIMBAUGH has favored a baseball analogy in describing the illness.. “When I last left off, I was rounding second base and I was chugging toward third,” he said of his health in JULY. “So, I was rounding second, on the way to third — and I realized I wasn’t going to make it. I had to turn around and make a mad dash, head back to second base. I slid in there, got into second base safely, and that is where I am.”

Of course, he took time out to marvel at his ratings. “You would not believe the audience numbers,” he noted. “The biggest, largest radio rally in the history of anything turned out to be exactly that. It was humongous – and the normal, everyday ratings are through the roof. Our computer model projections are through the roof.”

LIMBAUGH then express his gratitude after initially feeling "hopeless" after the first diagnosis of the disease.. “A treatment regimen was begun, and the first two of them failed… The third one? Magic. It worked. That’s where we were able, over the course of months, to render the cancer dormant,” he said before adding that after receiving the initial diagnosis in January, “I never thought I would see OCTOBER 1st.”

