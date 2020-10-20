Big 40th Party This Friday

It's not everyday that a radio station turns 40 years old and has stayed in the same format all of that time. As of this FRIDAY (10/23), ENTERCOM Top 40 WKRZ/WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON has been the same great station for all of these 40 years and is still market-dominant!

And, that same day is a huge day for 40-year afternoon star JUMPIN' JEFF WALKER who celebrates being with the station since day-one.

Official Teaser: There are many things and surprises in store for this wonderful celebration ... more details on FRIDAY when all of us at ALL ACCESS wish everyone at WKRZ "Happy 40th Birthday."

