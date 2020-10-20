Fred Jacobs

In his latest blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres.FRED JACOBS writes, "Among the many barriers that have slowed the growth and maturation of podcasts has been the issue of music – or the lack of it. All podcasters know the legal perils of including music in their shows (or if not, their attorneys do). From the beginning, there have been rights issues that have prevented the widespread use of music in podcasts. And that's why you rarely hear actual songs – especially in their entirety – in podcasts.

"Of course, this has been a limitation because so many of us love music, and would cherish hearing great stories about the songs, albums, and artists we love. But figuring out how to solve the puzzle of music in podcasts has been a topic at every Podcast Movement conference I've attended."

