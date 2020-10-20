New Deal With X Ambassadors

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP has inked a worldwide publishing deal with X AMBASSADORS. X AMBASSADORS have RIAA platinum records for singles, "Renegades" and "Unsteady".

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC SVP/A&R, RICH CHRISTINA commented, "Many of us at WARNER CHAPPELL have known X AMBASSADORS for a while now, and we’re so proud of all their accomplishments. They’ve had massive hits as artists, songwriters, and producers, and have seen big wins in the sync world. With the WARNER CHAPPELL team behind them, I know they’re poised for many more years of success."

X AMBASSADORS added, "Relationships are everything to us, and WARNER CHAPPELL is home to many familiar faces, from RICH and CARIANNE to KEITH, KATY, AND ASHLEY. They really understand our craft and what we’re looking to do as a band. The team has great connections, and we can’t wait to tap into their incredible network of top songwriters and artists from around the globe."

The band, managed by THIS FICTION, is currently working on a new album. In MAY, X AMBASSADORS released their latest single, “Zen,” with all of the merchandise proceeds going to the MARSHA P. JOHNSON INSTITUTE, a non-profit that supports the Black transgender community. X AMBASSADORS have used their platform and music to support a variety of organizations, including the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION, and EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY, among others.

X Ambassadors: Adam Levin, Sam Harris, Casey Harris (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

