New Deal

ENTERCOM and CBS SPORTS have agreed to a multiyear extension to continue simulcasting WFAN/NEW YORK's morning show “BOOMER & GIO” on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.

“BOOMER AND GIO have become a must listen for NEW YORK sports fans to start their day with their unique perspectives, humor and a bit of the unexpected sprinkled in,” said ENTERCOM/NEW YORK SVP/Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO. “WFAN is happy to extend our long partnership with CBS SPORTS NETWORK to let fans nationwide take a peek into their world and join in on the fun each morning.”



“‘BOOMER & GIO’ represents the strength of our daytime programming on CBS SPORTS NETWORK, bringing viewers the latest news in sports through the lens of two of the industry’s top personalities in BOOMER and GREGG,” said CBS SPORTS EVP/Programming DAN WEINBERG. “We are excited to continue as the television home to ‘BOOMER & GIO.’”

