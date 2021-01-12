MIDDLE KIDS have released their first new music in nearly two years. Lead singer and songwriter HANNAH JOY explains the alienating inspiration for the song “R U 4 Me?”: “I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying ‘BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD.’ The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind…. We are always looking around at other people thinking ‘are you on my team?’. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely."

Check it out TODAY on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News