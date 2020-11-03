-
Giant Rooks Approved
At the top of 2020, GIANT ROOKS released the catchy single “Watershed,” followed by “What I Know Is All Quicksand” and this summer’s “Heat Up.” which led to their highly anticipated debut album, ROOKERY. To celebrate the album release, they performed a record release show in BERLIN which was streamed to create an audiovisual experience. Don't miss today's discovery of GIANT ROOKS on PASSPORT APPROVED.