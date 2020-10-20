Inaugural Bob Moses livestream

DOMINO electronic music band BOB MOSES announce an exclusive partnership with TWITCH, which will serve as the sole destination to catch future BOB MOSES branded livestreams. The partnership kicks off FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at 7p (PT) with a hour-long BOB MOSES concert. Filmed live in LOS ANGELES from an abandoned radio tower in Topanga Canyon. A live Q&A between BOB MOSES’ TOM HOWIE and JIMMY VALLANCE, and the TWITCH community will follow. The concert will re-broadcast for the EUROPEAN audience on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at 7p (BET)/8p (CET).

As part of the partnership, BOB MOSES will take “BOBCAST,” their weekly livestream, to TWITCH, where every week they will turn the cameras on themselves and bring viewers inside their world of making music.

BOB MOSES issued the following statement: “We started 2020 thinking we’d spend most of the year in clubs and on festival stages. We even made a new record just for that purpose. Well plans change, eh? Despite the state of the world, we still want to create a moment to share music and the community around it.”

You can watch the inaugural BOB MOSES livestream on TWITCH here. Check out the trailer for the livestream concert here.

