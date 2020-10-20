311 StreamSystem

To celebrate 311's 30th Anniversary, they are launching the live streaming platform, 311 STREAMSYSTEM with three “Live from the Hive” live stream concerts on the 11th for three consecutive months, each show featuring one of their classic albums:

NOVEMBER 11th - Music

DECEMBER 11th - Grassroots

JANUARY 11th - 311

This will be the first time that 311 has done a multi-album chronological concert series: Music (1993), Grassroots (1994) and the self-titled blue album (1995).

The shows will be an intimate affair, giving a global audience a previously unavailable view into 311’s studio “The Hive”.

The performances will be on sale this WEDNESDAY, 10/21, 10a (PT)/1p (ET) at 311StreamSystem.com.

311 singer/guitarist NICK HEXUM said, “Our Summers are usually out on the road, playing shows and connecting with fans through music. We’ve been home craving that connection and we’ve been watching various streams and have been inspired by the technology. And we’re now ready to present live stream shows of our own at the highest level from our newly upgraded studio. Live Streams are now a part of music, both as a performer and a fan. We all love music too much to sit still, so we’re jumping in with a concert series on our own platform 311 STREAMSYSTEM. We can’t wait to get back in front of our fans!"

311 will also perform 2 drive-in concert shows next month. On FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th in PHOENIX and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th in VENTURA. There will be 2 shows each night, 5:30p and 8:30p.

