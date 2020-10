Winners Revealed

The TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT Music Awards held its 10th annual "T3R TEXAS Regional Radio Virtual Music Awards" YESTERDAY (10/19) on its FACEBOOK page. The live awards show was originally scheduled for MARCH, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The show was hosted by Country artist BRI BAGWELL and LKCM RADIO GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FT. WORTH, TX's "TEXAS Red Dirt Roads" show host JUSTIN FRAZELL. Performers included WADE BOWEN, AARON WATSON, BAGWELL, and a cameo performance from GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO KOKE/AUSTIN personality RITA BALLOU.

Radio Categories:

• Radio Station of the Year - Super Market

KOKE (98.5/99.3 FM)/AUSTIN

• Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

KFTX (97.5 REAL COUNTRY)/CORPUS CHRISTI

• Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KAXA (103.7)/KERRVILLE, TX

• Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KTKO (105.7)/BEEVILLE, TX

• Radio Station of the Year - Out of Region

KBIM (94.9)/ROSWELL, NM

• Radio Station of the Year - Internet

TroubadourCountryRadio.com

• Radio Station of the Year - Syndicated

TEXAS Red Dirt Roads - TXRDR - JUSTIN FRAZELL

• Radio Station of the Year - Specialty Show

"Front Porch Show" - KPLX/DALLAS

• On Air Personality of the Year - Super Market

RITA and RAINES - KOKE/AUSTIN

• On Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

AUSTIN DANIELS - KFTX/CORPUS CHRISTI

• On Air Personality of the Year- Medium Market

CAREY DEAN/KEITH JAMES - KRVF/CORSICANA, TX

• On Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

BIG DAN - KTKO/BEEVILLE

• On Air Personality - Out of Region of the Year

CARLY EVANS - KQSC/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

• On Air Personality of the Year - Internet

JODY LEE CAUDLE – TEXAS Homegrown Radio/STEPHENVILLE

Entertainer Categories:

• Entertainer of the Year

RANDY ROGERS BAND

• Male Vocalist of the Year

AARON WATSON

• Female Vocalist of the Year

BRI BAGWELL

• Duo/Group/Band of the Year

RANDY ROGERS BAND

• New Male Vocalist of the Year

JON STORK

• New Female Vocalist of the Year

CASEY BAKER

• New Duo/Group/Band of the Year

CHAD COOKE BAND

• Single of the Year

“Cheat On Me” - BRI BAGWELL

• Album of the Year

“Red Bandana” - AARON WATSON

• BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award

“Twenty Years From Now” - KYLIE RAE HARRIS

• Music Video of the Year

“I'll Never Get Over You” - RANDY ROGERS BAND

• Record Producer of the Year

TRENT WILLMON

• Recording Studio of the Year

BGM STUDIOS/SAN ANTONIO

• Venue/Night Club of the Year

TEXAS LIVE/ARLINGTON

• Festival of the Year

LARRY JOE TAYLOR’s TEXAS Music Festival/STEPHENVILLE

